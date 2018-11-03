One dead and one unaccounted for after Amazon building collapses during storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Roman Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
The fire department says one person is dead and another was unaccounted after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.

Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over light pole, the Sun reports.

The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weathercollapseamazonMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities seek help finding missing Harris County girl
Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school's 'Hero Day'
Massive fire kills man and injures son in SW Houston
Storm damage narrowly misses sleeping baby
Sunny sky and high temperatures
Driver killed after crashing into stalled big rig on Beaumont HWY
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Show More
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Officials name shooter and victims in Florida yoga studio shooting
Missing 2-year-old girl was beaten to death: Documents
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Man snatches woman's purse at Starbucks and flees in U-Haul
More News