Fire officials conducted a rescue after they received a call that a group of people were stuck in an elevator at NRG Stadium.According to the Houston Fire Department, they received a call around 7:19 p.m. about six people being stuck in the elevator.This was happening during a high school football semifinals game between Pearland's Shadow Creek Sharks and San Antonio's Wagner Thunderbirds.The group is now off of the elevator and the scene has cleared.