Houston Fire Dept. rescues 6 people stuck in elevator at NRG Stadium, HFD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Fire Dept. rescues 6 people stuck in elevator at NRG Stadium, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fire officials conducted a rescue after they received a call that a group of people were stuck in an elevator at NRG Stadium.


According to the Houston Fire Department, they received a call around 7:19 p.m. about six people being stuck in the elevator.

This was happening during a high school football semifinals game between Pearland's Shadow Creek Sharks and San Antonio's Wagner Thunderbirds.

The group is now off of the elevator and the scene has cleared.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elevatorrescueNRG parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
COLD NIGHT AHEAD: Temps are expected to fall quickly tonight
Texans down Jets to keep division title hopes alive
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Show More
Constable deputy assaulted while investigating disturbance
Arrests and citations mount at unruly Santa convention
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin
Motorcyclist slams into SUV during high-speed chase
More News