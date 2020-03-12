Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on US-288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild police chase ended in Houston's south side near US-288. SkyEye followed police as it chased a red pick-up truck.

Officers tried to pull the driver over in a routine traffic stop at 10098 Old Main St. around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the driver refused to stop and drove off.

In SkyEye video from above the scene, the suspect is seen making a left turn onto Charleston Street near Scott when officers slammed into his truck.

One suspect was seen jumping out of the truck and running off. Police conducted a brief search and later arrested four suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.
