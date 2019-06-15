Officer shoots and kills robbery suspect holding Dairy Queen employee hostage in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer shot and killed a robbery suspect who was allegedly holding a Dairy Queen employee hostage in Pearland.Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Dairy Queen located on Broadway near SH-288 just after midnight.Pearland police told ABC13 Eyewitness News that an armed man was holding an employee hostage inside of the fast-food restaurant.Once officers arrived, they confronted the armed man, who refused to let the employee leave. The man was then shot and killed by an officer."This is not a normal occurrence, but our officers were quick to respond and got here on scene and took care of citizens," Pearland Police Department spokesperson, Jason Wells, said.Investigators say no officers, employees or customers were hurt in the incident.