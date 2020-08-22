Louisiana officer-involved shooting caught on camera

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A reported disturbance at a south Louisiana gas station ended Friday night with gunfire from police officers, as panicked witnesses watched.

Video of the incident shows a man walking away from several police officers who have their guns drawn. A person is heard on the video claiming the man had a knife.

Gunfire erupted as the man approached the door of the gas station.

At least 10 shots can be heard and the man is then seen lying on the ground surrounded by police.

While Louisiana State Police confirmed the shooting to KATC-TV, neither the state police nor the Lafayette Police Dept. have said what led to the shooting or if the man's injuries were fatal.
