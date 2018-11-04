Officer involved in crash while responding to emergency call

EMBED </>More Videos

According to police, an officer en route to an emergency call ended up hitting another vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An officer heading to an emergency call ended up crashing with another vehicle Sunday morning at the North Loop and Yale.

According to police, the officer had his lights and sirens going at the time and told officials he had to swerve to miss a car but ended up colliding with another vehicle.

The two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say another patrol car was also hit down the highway, but it is unknown how it happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashaccidentpolice officerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect detained after 2 stabbed to death in NW Harris Co.
Teens and stepfather found dead in Katy home identified
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags
Houston Texans lead in Denver in bid for 6th straight win
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
Show More
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
New Ariana Grande song references exes Davidson, Miller
2 on the run after deputy trades gunfire in San Jacinto Co.
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
More News