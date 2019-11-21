Officer accused of sexually assaulting woman after traffic stop may have more victims

By
ARCOLA, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer in Fort Bend County accused of sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over has been arrested.

Hector Aaron Ruiz is one of seven officers with the Arcola Police Department.



Authorities say that Ruiz stopped a 23-year-old woman on Nov. 16 when he saw her run a stop sign on Highway 6 just before the 288 intersection in Manvel.

She alleges that Ruiz then told her to follow him in her car, led her to a place where no one was around and coerced her to engage in a sexual act.

She reported him to Manvel police, who said dashcam video shows the traffic stop, but not the alleged assault. Police say that in the video, you see Ruiz drive off, stop, and interact with the woman before driving off again.

According to officials, the alleged assault happened on an isolated residential street in Fort Bend County.

Ruiz is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in a prison and a $10,000 fine, and official oppression, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Ruiz was arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers at his home in Rosharon.



District Attorney Brian Middleton released the following statement about the allegations:
"The utter violation of public trust that these allegations represent is heinous and disgraceful. My office will prosecute these criminal offenses to the fullest extent possible under the law."

According to the Arcola Police Department, Ruiz has been a full-time officer for a year and two months. He was a reserve officer with the department for six months.
Arcola Chief Michael Ellison told ABC13 Ruiz has been suspended indefinitely without pay. The internal investigation is still pending, but it's likely Ruiz will be fired when it's completed, Ellison said.

Authorities are concerned Ruiz may have more victims.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward and reach out to the Fort Bend County district attorney's office at 281-341-4460.

