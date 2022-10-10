Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store in southwest Houston, police say

An off-duty security guard shot and killed a man who pulled a pistol on her at a convenience store in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an off-duty security guard shot him while inside a convenience store early Monday morning in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened at about 3:40 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 8700 block of Westheimer near Fondren Road.

According to authorities, the guard did not work at the store. She was a guard at a nearby apartment complex who knew the man because she said she's had previous issues with him regarding various criminal activity at the complex.

The guard walked into the store, and police describe the two as having some type of verbal exchange that escalated when the man allegedly pulled a pistol on her.

That's when she fired back one time, hitting and killing him, police said.

Investigators at the scene told ABC13 that the guard was in uniform. She had just finished her shift and was there at the store waiting on a ride.

Officials said there's good surveillance video of the incident, and they plan to review it.

Authorities add it's too early to determine if charges will be filed.

