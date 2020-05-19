Off-duty HPD officer injured after gun goes off and shoots leg

HOUSTON, Texas -- An officer is hospitalized after he shot himself in the leg while he was off-duty in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
Authorities say his gun went off, and the officer was shot in the leg while in an apartment building near Upper Kirby.
The officer was transported from Metro Greenway to the hospital on Monday night.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.
