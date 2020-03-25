Local dry cleaner offering free services to medical professionals

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Individuals in the medical field have a lot to worry about as they treat patients with and without COVID-19, so a local dry cleaner is stepping up to ease their load.Oaks Cleaners, located at 2880 Westheimer, is offering free pick-up, delivery and dry cleaning services to health care professionals."It's time that we work together," says owner Rahim Maknojia. "We want to do as much as we can."In order to keep things sanitary, Oaks Cleaners picks up the items in a sanitized bag. They also keep medical garments separate from those of the general public. Maknojia says they're following CDC guidelines to ensure everything is done safely.You can visit OaksCleaner.com to inquire about these services.