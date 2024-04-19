Nya talks about making the top 14 on 'American Idol' and her mentor Gene Simmons of 'Kiss'

Nya talks about her mentor this week and what her strategy is while competing on ABC's "American Idol."

Nya talks about her mentor this week and what her strategy is while competing on ABC's "American Idol."

Nya talks about her mentor this week and what her strategy is while competing on ABC's "American Idol."

Nya talks about her mentor this week and what her strategy is while competing on ABC's "American Idol."

NEW YORK CITY -- "American Idol" contestant Nya continues to make New Yorkers proud as she takes on being in the show's top 14.

Last week, she found herself in the bottom four and had to sing for her life. She doesn't hold anything against fans voting though, she says she realizes it comes down to song choice.

"There are certain songs that make people really excited and really happy to hear, so I'm hoping that the next few choices I make people will be like 'Yeah!'" Nya said.

We'll have to wait to watch this Sunday to see what Nya will sing, but she has some star power behind her in the form of mentor Gene Simmons of "Kiss".

"He had so many good things to say about me and was throwing me in with names like Donna Summer and Diana Ross, so like to have that kind of feedback from someone who is actually a legend in the music industry is a huge confidence boost in like a huge push that I'm right where I'm supposed to be going in the right direction," she said.

Nya said it's been incredible meeting the different stars that have come by to serve as mentors and performers this season.

"We met Teddy Swims! We met so many cool people. It's like a whirlwind of what is my life right now. My mind is blown, this whole experience is just so incredible."

Nya added that her strategy is to pick songs that showcase different parts of her vocal and performing talents.

"I want to showcase more performances, I want to dance, and show that side of me where how you could see me if you came to my show and saw me perform. I haven't done any whistle tones yet and I want to showcase that as well, I have a lot of range in my voice and I'm trying to use all of it while I'm here," she said.

Even though it is a competition, she says that hasn't gotten in the way of her friendships with the other contestants.

"We're showcasing, for me I'm showcasing my past, my present, and my future," Nya said. "When I do leave it will be a full package. I feel like I've done a good job of creating that full package."

At the end of the day, she hopes that she has done enough to earn fan votes and continue doing what she loves.

"Everybody is going really hard for me in New York and I love it!"

Don't miss the next episode of "American Idol" this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.