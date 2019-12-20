NW Harris Co. home swarmed by FBI and Austin police

It appears to be part of a high profile investigation on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village.
ABC13 counted about two dozen officers and agents at the scene.
An Eyewitness News crew waited for what was believed to be a warrant service. Then, around 8:15 p.m., there was movement, with law enforcement going into the house.
But, authorities seemed to be more focused on a car in the driveway in the back.
SkyEye 13 was overhead earlier in the day, and a Nissan was seen parked up close to the house.
The presence of Austin police has prompted our questions on whether this is connected to the disappearance of Austin mother Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter. They haven't been seen since Dec. 12.
A neighbor told ABC13 police asked her Thursday night whether she remembers any movement here on that day. The only official response from the FBI is a vague statement: "The FBI is lawfully present at the location conducting a law enforcement operation."
HAPPENING NOW: two dozen officers and agents from DPS, Texas Rangers, FBI and Austin Police are at a home in NW Harris County. They told neighbors it’s connected to an Austin missing persons case. They are focused on a car in the back. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3V00Kg9azl— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 20, 2019
