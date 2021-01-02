Health & Fitness

Houston nurse donates kidney to her best friend's husband

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheri Logan and Jessica Rambaran aren't just friends, they're family. The two Memorial Hermann nurses met at work.

"We decided to take a trip together. We've been traveling together ever since. Just best friends," said Jessica.

It was on one of those trips that Sheri shared news about her husband, Jim.

"We were on a girls trip, and I was just telling them his kidney's failing. He's going to need another transplant," said Sheri.

Jim Logan has previously had two other kidney transplants. Now, nearly 23 years later, he's in need of his third transplant.

"They told me at that time, with my blood type, the average cadaver kidney would be about eight years," said Jim.

Jessica remembers hearing the news her friend shared in the car that day.

"I just looked at her and I said, 'What blood type is he?' She said, 'O positive,' and I said, 'Well I'm O positive. I'll give him my kidney,'" Jessica said. "She [Sheri] said, 'Whatever.'"

But Jessica was persistent.

"She called us one day and said she was the perfect match," said Sheri.

In late September, Jessica donated her kidney to Jim.

"Through all of this, I realized that's why we were placed in each others lives 22 years ago. There was a purpose," said Jessica.

Jim said it changed his life forever.

"You lose a lot of time with your family and you lose a lot of quality of life as well. Now, my quality of life is so much better," said Jim.

"We'll never be able to thank her enough for the gift she's given, the gift of life," said Sheri.

