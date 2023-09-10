Man found shot to death in parked car in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead in a car in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 8:53 a.m., HPD officers and homicide investigators responded to the 1800 block of Saint Elmo Street.

The Houston Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the man was inside a vehicle that had been parked at that location for one to two days.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the man's death. HPD said no other information was immediately available.

If you know any information, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.