14-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in 'traffic altercation,' HPD says

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in what police describe as a "traffic altercation."

The shooting happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. along W Montgomery Road in north Houston, according to investigators.

Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police said a woman and three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, arrived at an emergency room in the 500 block of West Tidwell shortly after. The woman's foot was grazed by a bullet, but the 14-year-old girl had several gunshot wounds, according to police.





"It was some kind of a traffic altercation that led to a shooting," said Crowson.

The girl was transported to the hospital by Life Flight where she remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the 15- and 16-year-old were not hurt. The woman is expected to recover.

Crowson said officers are working to get more information. A description of the suspect or suspects was not yet immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotgun safetygun violenceshootingteen shotgas stationteeninvestigationguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's positivity rate rises close to 8% ahead of holiday
The restrictions that could be coming if Houston cases keep going up
13 Investigates HISD's HUB's 'unacceptable' performance
Rice's surprising way of getting students to remain socially distant
HISD shutting down this school for 2 days due to COVID-19
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
Show More
Harris Co. deputy constable accused of using excessive force
COVID-19 rules you'll have to follow at Dave Chappelle show
Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family confirms
Astros to buy Sugar Land Skeeters, making team new Triple-A affiliate
Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy missing from Beeville
More TOP STORIES News