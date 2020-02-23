Community & Events

1st Latina sculpture in Houston coming to East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first-ever sculpture of a Latina will soon be on display in Houston's East End.

The Zenteno Sculpture Project features Houston singer and songwriter Norma Zenteno.

The statue shows a bronze, life-sized figure of Zenteno sitting with her guitar on a bench with a barrio dog at her feet.

On Wednesday, the city of Houston presented a proclamation declaring the day "Norma Zenteno Day."

She died in 2013 from breast cancer complications.
