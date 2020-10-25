2 killed in Montgomery Co. plane crash have been identified

By
WOODBRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland resident was one of the two people on board a plane that crashed over the weekend in a wooded area of Montgomery County.

Texas Department of Safety identified the two people who died in the crash as Nodal Aoki, 41, of Porter, and Karthik Balakrishnan, 46, of Pearland. Aoki was behind the controls of the small aircraft.

A search of Balakrishnan showed he was an associate professor of accounting at Rice University.

The crash happened in the area of Linnwood Street in Woodbranch, near US 59 around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Residents in the area reported hearing the plane go down and Texas DPS troopers responded to the scene.

"My house shook," one resident said. "I thought something hit the house, so I ran out the front door. I looked around and the neighbors were all running outside."

Ahmad Siddiqi was distraught and said the pilot involved was his longtime friend who leaves behind a wife and three kids.

"Even until now I cannot even believe that it was him because he is such a good person, such a good pilot, such an experienced, such an all-together very, very humble and kind human being," Siddiqi said.

Woodbranch mayor Mike Tyson said the incident was completely unexpected and that this was "something new to us" and said "we hope it never happens to someone again."

The single-engine aircraft was a Grumman AA-5A Cheetah, which has four seats and was registered to a licensed pilot in Porter, according to FAA records.

Investigators with the FAA are taking the lead on the investigation into what led to the crash. The NTSB is also investigating.





Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyaviationplane crashcrashairplanedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing ex-wife's boyfriend is in custody
Man claims HPD shot at him before he opened fire on sergeant
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 300%
Zeta expected to become Cat 1 hurricane today
Pedestrian thrown 100 feet in air before dying in hit-and-run
Low-income Houstonians offered a way to address late court fees
Show More
Louisiana city turns hurricane debris into decorative 'stumpkins'
102-year-old voter captures the attention of President Obama
19-year-old arrested for sex trafficking in W Houston
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
150-pound white rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
More TOP STORIES News