No one hurt in tank fire at plant in La Porte

No one is hurt after a tank fire that lasted about 2 hours at a plant in La Porte. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
All people are accounted for after a tank fire at a plastic fabrication plant in La Porte.

The La Porte Police Department tells ABC13 the fire happened at Metton America Incorporate, located at 2727 Miller Cut Off Road.


The fire was first spotted just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took crews two hours to put out the flames.

In a statement released overnight, Metton America says no one was hurt.

Part of the statement reads:

"Harris County Hazardous Materials Response Team and Harris County Pollution Control were notified and responded to the scene. The tank fire was extinguished at 1:40 a.m. Metton company representatives confirm the tank contained Dicyclopentadiene."

The statement went on to thank those who responded to the incident. It did not mention a possible cause of the tank fire.

Dicyclopentadiene is a chemical compound used in resins. Also, it is used in inks, adhesives and paints. Metton America produces heavy duty, plastic engineering molds.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said it does not look suspicious.

