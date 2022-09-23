Investigators to give update after arrests in murder of Niko Niko's employee

Why was a 16-year-old girl shot and left for dead on the side of a road after she was last seen being picked up from her last work shift? Investigators are sharing possible motives Friday afternoon.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Why was a 16-year-old girl shot and then left for dead on the side of a road more than 50 miles from where she was last seen alive? The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said there are a few possible motives they are exploring.

ABC13 hopes to learn what they are Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials announced there will be a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the cooperation between several agencies who worked together to put three murder suspects behind bars in this case. We also hope to learn more about why Emily Rodriguez-Avila was murdered after being picked up from her shift at Niko Niko's restaurant on I-10 and the Beltway earlier this month.

Rodriguez-Avila's body was reportedly found in the early morning of Sept. 4. She had been shot and left for dead.

Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19; Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20; and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, have been charged with murder in connection to Rodriguez-Avila's death.

Officials identified Rivera-Ortiz as Emily's ex-boyfriend. The other two suspects are his friends, according to authorities.

Alvarez-Flores, who is being held on a $1.5 million bond, was the first of the three to be arrested on Sept. 8 on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Court records show she altered or destroyed a cell phone with evidence on it.

The other two were given a $1 million bond.

Deputies said they didn't want to speculate about a motive but have suggested it could be gang related.

SEE RELATED STORY: Some gang activity believed to be involved in death of teen whose body was found in Liberty County

"The gang agencies, there were some circumstances in the investigation that pointed to a possible link with gangs. That is still being investigated," Capt. Ken Defoor with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.