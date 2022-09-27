Nigeria Culture Parade and Festival coming to Houston Saturday

This weekend, Houston will get the chance to celebrate Nigerian Independence Day with a parade and festival downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a grand collective of world cultures thriving in Houston, each weekend brings a new opportunity to learn and explore. On Saturday, you'll get the chance to enjoy a culture with West African roots at the Nigeria Culture Parade and Festival.

Returning for its sixth annual celebration, the Nigeria Culture Parade and Festival invites you to witness awe-inspiring dancers and performances on the mainstage. If you have never tried tasty jollof rice, this weekend is the perfect time.

The festival also brings with it the chance to shop and browse a wide selection of cultural vendors, and participate in contests, games, and art exhibits.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Clay St., near Toyota Center, and all families are welcome.

Houston is home to one of the largest Nigerian populations in the country.

"The event is a vehicle to come and unite people from all over the world to learn about the different cultures of Nigeria," event coordinator Jane Udoewa said. "There are hundreds of tribes, hundreds of languages... Nigeria is so rich in culture and beauty we want to preserve.

Udoewa leads Culturally Naija, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the community with Nigerian inclusion, empowerment, and building understanding of Nigerian culture.

Linda Anukwuem, executive director of African nonprofit WeLead, said the event is about bringing the power of the Nigerian community to the table in Houston.

"What people will see this year is literally live culture," Anukwuem said. "We have almost six masquerades representing the different regions of Nigeria that will be performing live."

For free tickets, visit the Nigeria Culture Parade and Festival website.