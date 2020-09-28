2 former Texans and Houston trainer indicted for health fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston athletic trainer and eight former NFL players, including two former Texans, have been indicted in a scheme to defraud an NFL player trust fund, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The eight players are accused of submitting false reimbursement claims for therapy by Louis Ray, an athletic trainer and owner of Rehab Express, a Galleria-area rehabilitation facility.Ray is accused of creating fake invoices claiming to have performed treatments on players. The indictment alleges that the players would then sign and submit claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, a health reimbursement account.Louis Ray, 59, was indicted for the first-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception, for taking checks valued at more than $300,000.Corey Bradford, 44, was indicted for the second-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception, for taking checks valued at more than $150,000 and less than $300,000.Bradford, a wide-receiver, played for the Texans from 2002 through 2005.James Adkisson, 40, Jonathan Hadnot Jr., 38, Clint Ingram, 37, Shantee Orr, 39, Chadwick Slaughter, 42, and Fabian Washington, 37, were each indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000.Orr, a linebacker, played for the Texans from 2003 through the mid-2007 season.Derrick Pope, 38, was indicted for the state-jail felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for taking checks worth more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.