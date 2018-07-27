New video shows naked woman stealing deputy's truck and dragging him

EMBED </>More Videos

New surveillance video shows the moment a naked woman stole a deputy's truck. (KTRK)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona (KTRK) --
Newly-released surveillance video shows the moments before a naked woman stole a deputy's truck.

The incident happened in 2017.

The deputy found the woman wandering around a gas station in Maricopa County.

"You okay? Where are all your clothes?" the deputy can be heard asking in the video.

As he goes to find something to cover her up with, she hops into the driver's seat.

The woman sped off, dragging the deputy. She later crashed.

She's now serving a 27-month prison sentence.

In a jailhouse interview, the woman said she doesn't remember the incident and blames a cousin for drugging her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldnaked womanArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in forklift accident in the Heights
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston
Baby rescued after accidentally being locked inside hot car
Woman accused of stealing $700 worth of merchandise from Ulta
Show More
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet J.J. Watt
NEVER SETTLE: Reddick takes engagement photos in Minute Maid Park
Tweet about shop's forgotten anniversary surprises owner
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
More News