New photo released of man wanted in deadly shooting at Keith-Wiess Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have charged a man with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a northeast Houston park.

Arnoldo Moreno's body was found after he was shot at the Keith-Wiess Park at 12300 Aldine Westfield Rd on May 14.

Authorities released surveillance video on May 18 showing 26-year-old Martin Vela running away from the park moments after the shooting.

"People have seen him walking around the neighborhood, but nobody is actually sure where he stays," said Houston Police detective Jason Fay. "A lot of people indicate they've never seen him with a car. It could be he's a possible homeless person who hangs out in the neighborhood."

Investigators said two men got into an argument. At one point, one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Vela has been charged with murder, but authorities have yet to find him.

"He's a danger to everyone around him," said Moreno's pregnant wife, Sandra Juarez. "This is a public park, and he's walking around with a gun without thinking. They're going to get him off the streets. There's no other way."

Vela has been arrested before for various crimes. Below are prior mugshots.



If you know this man, you can make an anonymous tip online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also call HPD homicide at 713-308-3600.
