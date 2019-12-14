New Orleans officials required to un-plug devices after possible hack

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A suspected cyber-attack prompted a shutdown of city government computers in New Orleans on Friday.

The city's website was down but officials posted news of the shutdown on social media. Employees began noticing "suspicious activity" on computers around 11 a.m., officials said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all employees were immediately alerted to power down computers, unplug devices & disconnect from WiFi," the city said on its NOLA Ready Facebook page.

The governor's office said in an email that the Louisiana National Guard and state police are helping the city gauge the effects of the suspected attack, the second in a matter of days.

Last week, a suspected cyber-attack was reported in the city of Pensacola, Florida. Last month, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle operations was hobbled by a cyber-attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianacyberattacktechnology
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
New allegations come to light against Conroe priest
Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching!
Galleria-area ramp closures you need to know this weekend
Family searches for white van that hit teen in southeast Houston
Katy mom says RV stolen had family dog's ashes inside
Show More
Cattle ropers go viral when they help cops go after criminal
From the 80s to the 30s: Here's when to expect the temp drop
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in SW Houston apartment
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gets into Christmas spirit by giving back
More TOP STORIES News