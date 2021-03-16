mural arts

New mural at White Oak and Buffalo Bayous takes flight in East End

HOUSTON, Texas -- Locals who traverse the trails along White Oak and Buffalo bayous are no doubt aware of the scenic feasts the vistas afford. Now, hikers and cyclists can look forward to a new view, courtesy of a striking new art installation.

Dubbed Confluence, the new mural by artist Jane Kim of Ink Dwell studio, showcases Houston's native birds. The mural is backed by the Houston Parks Board and Buffalo Bayou Partnership, per a press release.

Confluence is a nod to the merging of the two bayous as well as the ways that many birds change color seasonally to attract mates, per press materials. Six species of birds are represented in both their spring breeding plumage and their non-breeding plumage in the center of the piece. To the right are three species that winter in Houston; to the left are three species that arrive in the spring to breed.

