Nestle edible chocolate chip cookie dough tubs recalled over possible plastic contamination

Nestlé is recalling three batches of edible chocolate chip cookie dough tubs because they may contain soft plastic film.
The batches were produced from August 1 to 3, 2022 and distributed to retailers across the U.S. The batch codes included in the recall are: 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.
"This recall does not involve any other Nestle Toll House products, including other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready-to-bake cookie dough," Nestlé said in a statement.
The company says there are no reports of illness or injuries.
People who bought the products should return them for a replacement or refund. If you have questions, contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.
Last month, Nestlé also initiated a separate and unrelated recall for Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling.