Neiman Marcus adopts the Houston SPCA this holiday season and will gift $5 to Houston SPCA for every pet adoption from November 27 through December 23
The 32nd annual holiday pet adoption event hosted by Neiman Marcus and the Houston SPCA will look different this year because of the pandemic. But Ho-Ho-Hold On...Neiman Marcus shoppers will still get to see all of the available pets through a virtual experience at the Galleria with special kiosks displaying the vast array of Neiman Marcus branded pets beginning Friday, November 27 daily through Wednesday, December 23.
Pet adoptions will take place at the Houston SPCA by appointment only. Visitation appointments can be made by calling 713.869.SPCA extension 130 between 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., seven days a week. When an animal lover adopts a pet, Neiman Marcus will make a $5 donation to the animal rescue and protection organization from November 27 through December 23.
Every adoption package at the Houston SPCA is valued at around $500 and includes the pet's microchip, spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free wellness veterinary exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample-sized bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition. In addition, if an available pet is heartworm positive, the Houston SPCA and VCA will pay for the treatment. All available pets at the Houston SPCA can be found here.
Need a Holly Jolly Virtual Break?
You will not want to miss a SPECIAL Holiday Edition of our LIVE Campus Webcam on Tuesday, December 1! The Puppy Lodge will be transformed into Santa's Winter Wonderland, and Santa himself (wearing his red velvet mask) will stop by to hear the Christmas wishes from all the good pets at the Houston SPCA! More information to come.
Can't Wait? Enjoy the cuteness overload today on the live Campus Webcams at www.houstonspca.org from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily where adoptable cats and kittens frolic (and catnap) in the cat tree inside in the Kitty Lodge while Puppies and Dogs learn a few tricks, free play, or enjoy hearing a story in the Spot Peabody Puppy Lodge.
