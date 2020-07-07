NASA Astronaut Neil Armstrong's former Clear Lake area home up for sale

EL LAGO, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're in the market for an "out of this world home," you're in luck!
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong's former El Lago home is officially on the market!
Armstrong lived in the 2,560 square foot home during the time of the iconic Gemini and Apollo missions.
The four bedroom, 2.5 bath house features high ceilings, wrought iron spindles, a pool and more!
The kitchen is perhaps the most luxurious aspect of the home, featuring quartz counter tops, glass fronted-cabinets, and a breakfast bar.
The history-making home is listed on HAR.com for $375,000.
