Neighbors helping neighbors in 4th of July flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors were quick to step in during the fourth of July storms when one of their own was in trouble. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
During the flooding on the 4th of July, we saw neighbors helping neighbors.

Jose Figueroa had just finished up a run and was driving home when he ran into high water on Kansas near Hempstead. He stopped and saw a car with water up to its windows.

Jose and another good Samaritan walked up to the car and saw a family of five inside. Jose and the man helped the family, including two children, get out.

"It was very scary, I have to admit, cause you, you're concerned about your own safety. You don't know what could be in that water too," Figueroa said.

He said the family is from Austin.

After that, Jose still couldn't get his car across the road due to high water so he walked down Kansas and ran into some Houstonians who lived there. They took him inside, gave him a cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll. He waited for the water to recede and then headed home.

He said what was so amazing is that the kindness went full circle.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flash floodinghouston floodgood samaritanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News