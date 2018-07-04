Neighbors helping neighbors in 4th of July flooding

During the flooding on the 4th of July, we saw neighbors helping neighbors.Jose Figueroa had just finished up a run and was driving home when he ran into high water on Kansas near Hempstead. He stopped and saw a car with water up to its windows.Jose and another good Samaritan walked up to the car and saw a family of five inside. Jose and the man helped the family, including two children, get out."It was very scary, I have to admit, cause you, you're concerned about your own safety. You don't know what could be in that water too," Figueroa said.He said the family is from Austin.After that, Jose still couldn't get his car across the road due to high water so he walked down Kansas and ran into some Houstonians who lived there. They took him inside, gave him a cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll. He waited for the water to recede and then headed home.He said what was so amazing is that the kindness went full circle.