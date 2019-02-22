Neighbor accused of breaking into woman's home and assaulting her

Lake Jackson police say they have made an arrest after a woman woke up to a masked man standing over her and touching her.New details revealed the suspect, Christopher Arnold lives on the same block as the victim.Police say the man climbed in through an unlocked window at the home on Hickory Street.During the incident, the victim tried to yank Arnold's mask off and he ended up dropping a unique hat at the scene as he ran from the bedroom. It's black with orange flames and reads "kiss my asphalt."According to police, Arnold was arrested on Feb. 15 and was released on a $50,000 bond.Police said during an investigation, they also saw Arnold has a picture on Facebook wearing that same hat found at the scene.