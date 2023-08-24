Klein Forest High School coach earns honor of National Coach of the Year

A Klein Forest High School head track and field coach, Remon Smith, has been named National Coach of the Year by MileSplit.

"The passion and love my coaches showed for the sport and the athletes inspired me," Smith said in a statement provided by Klein ISD. "I model my approach to coaching with the same passion for my athletes on and off the track. The greatest thrill and enjoyment I get from coaching is watching my athletes' excitement when they accomplish a feat or an event they thought impossible. I like to see my athletes push themselves outside their comfort zone."

Smith, an honor roll student at Houston's St. Thomas High School, was involved in both football and track and field at St. Thomas. He was inducted into the St. Thomas High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

ABC13's Joe Gleason was in Austin as Coach Smith guided Klein Forest to the 2023 UIL Class 6A boys state track and field title - the program's second state championship.

"The key to a successful coaching career is making your athletes understand 'we must make the uncomfortable comfortable,' and they will do what others are unwilling to do," Smith said. "I also teach my athletes the training process because, in high school, it's more about teaching than coaching."

