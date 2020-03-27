North Texas man allegedly threatens to kill Nancy Pelosi, says she's running a 'satanic cult'

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man from Wichita Falls has been arrested for making death threats against Democrats over the coronavirus stimulus bill.Police released 27-year-old Gavin Perry's mugshot overnight. He was charged with criminal complaint with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.He can be seen wearing a restraint smock in the photo.According to the complaint, a concerned citizen notified the Wichita Falls Police Department that Perry allegedly posted threats on a Facebook account.Investigators say he posted on Facebook, saying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is running a "satanic cult.""Dems of the establishment will be removed at any cost necessary, and yes, that means by death," he wrote in the post.In another post, he allegedly encouraged people to shoot Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "on sight."Perry told the officers who arrested him that he does not recognize the authority of the federal government."The Department of Justice takes the security of our public servants seriously. Americans are entitled to voice their opinions, but we will not allow them to threaten our officials' physical safety," said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. "This defendant's threats against the Speaker and law enforcement agents are wholly inexcusable, and we look forward to bringing him to justice.""The defendant threatened the life of an elected official and that will not be tolerated. The FBI and our law enforcement partners work hard every day to protect our citizens from harm," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. "Thank you to our partners at the Wichita Falls Police Department for assisting in this investigation. Thank you as well to the concerned citizen who reported the online threat. We ask that everyone continue to report suspicious activity to law enforcement."If convicted, Perry could face up to five years in prison.