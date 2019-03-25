Crime & Safety

Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell in Spring allegedly told homeowner's wife to take off her shirt

EMBED <>More Videos

The naked man was caught on video ringing the doorbell of a home in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is on edge after they said a naked man appeared at their home in Spring.

And even more disturbing was that the homeowner said the guy allegedly told his wife to take off her shirt when he was lurking outside their bedroom.

Garrett Gradney told ABC13 that the incident happened on March 21 around 10 p.m.

"My wife and I started hearing noises right outside our bedroom door," Gradney said.

From a different room in the house, Gradney told his wife it was probably nothing, but he suddenly heard her scream.

"This guy actually stayed in the backyard as my alarms were going off and just kept ringing the doorbell," Gradney said.

SEE ALSO: Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell


Gradney said he went into protective mode and grabbed his gun.

By the time deputies arrived, the man was gone.

Gradney filed a report with the Precinct 4 Harris County constable's office.

Meanwhile, Gradney said he and his family have been having trouble sleeping since the incident occurred and that catching the guy would be the only thing that would bring them peace of mind.

RELATED: Prowler spent 3 hours licking doorbell at stranger's home

EMBED More News Videos

Police are trying to track down a man who spent three hours licking a doorbell at a California home.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyspringnaked in publicnaked mancaught on videosurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Suspects wanted in attempted robbery at Central Market
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Show More
Scott Walker, singer of Walker Brothers, dies at 76
Family suffers extreme stalking through service calls
Health experts push for higher tax on sugary drinks
Rockets clinch playoff spot for 7th season in a row
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
More TOP STORIES News