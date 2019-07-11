N. Houston police chase ends with arrest in FM-1960 area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase on I-45 in north Houston ended Thursday afternoon with an arrest.SkyEye 13 captured a black vehicle and several police cruisers stopped in the FM-1960 area.Before that, the black vehicle led officers northbound on the North Freeway.According to Houston police, officers were called to 4400 North Freeway on reports of a shoplifting suspect who fought with a security guard. The suspect escaped, prompting chase.