A Washington Avenue bar will be closed Monday after a driver in a Mustang slammed into the business overnight.Authorities say the woman was heading east on Washington Avenue and lost control, crashing into the side of Darkhorse Tavern.Several people were inside the business at the time, including three to four people at a table right next to where she hit the building. No one was hurt."I heard a real loud boom. I didn't know what happened. I thought a bomb went off or something like that. So I came out and it was a Mustang almost through the bricks. But you know, it's bricks so it couldn't go through. But the woman was passed out in the driver's seat," said witness John Davidson.Police tell Eyewitness News an engineer will have to come out to inspect the bar since it has a large amount of structural damage.The woman, who also slammed into a parking meter as she barreled toward the bar, was taken to the hospital, officials say.She is expected to be OK.Police don't know yet how fast she was driving. They will test her to see if she was drinking.