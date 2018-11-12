Woman in Mustang crashes into Darkhorse Tavern after losing control of car

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman slammed into a Washington Avenue bar while customers were inside.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Washington Avenue bar will be closed Monday after a driver in a Mustang slammed into the business overnight.

Authorities say the woman was heading east on Washington Avenue and lost control, crashing into the side of Darkhorse Tavern.

Several people were inside the business at the time, including three to four people at a table right next to where she hit the building. No one was hurt.

"I heard a real loud boom. I didn't know what happened. I thought a bomb went off or something like that. So I came out and it was a Mustang almost through the bricks. But you know, it's bricks so it couldn't go through. But the woman was passed out in the driver's seat," said witness John Davidson.

Police tell Eyewitness News an engineer will have to come out to inspect the bar since it has a large amount of structural damage.

The woman, who also slammed into a parking meter as she barreled toward the bar, was taken to the hospital, officials say.

She is expected to be OK.

Police don't know yet how fast she was driving. They will test her to see if she was drinking.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barcar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Vietnam War veteran to receive high school diploma Monday
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Fatal accident shuts down North Freeway
AIDS Foundation Houston in need of donations for holidays
Man kills Woodlands firefighter during altercation: Deputies
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Reports that Melo will be released are inaccurate: Rockets GM
Show More
Coach uses sign language to communicate with deaf players
Digital Deal of the Day
Convenience store clerk shot and killed in northwest Houston
George W. Bush and Laura Bush awarded 2018 Liberty Medal
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
More News