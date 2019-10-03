Capital murder suspect walks free after not paying for ankle monitor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is back behind bars after his GPS ankle monitor was repossessed by the company who owned it for non-payment.In June, Clint Walker was released on a $100,000 surety bond.Walker is accused of shooting and killing 59-year-old Enrique Garcia during an attempted robbery at a north Harris County game room in November of 2016.The Harris County District Attorney's Office said they were alerted after the monitor had been picked up on September 19th. The company reportedly told the district attorney's office that Walker was about $300 behind on his payments.They said when defendants are required to wear ankle monitors, they are able to choose between three companies to facilitate it.Walker used Guarding Public Safety to provide his GPS monitor. He was unmonitored for about two weeks before he was arrested again on Oct. 2.The district attorney's office said there are currently about 173 accused murderers on bond. They're concerned about their GPS monitoring after learning about the loophole in the system.