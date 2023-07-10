Murder suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley on the run after escaping custody mid-transport

The search for the suspect is back on after he escaped from custody

SANDERS COUNTY, Mont. -- A homicide suspect who was initially believed to be in Utah but later captured in Montana for a 2011 murder that happened in Michigan is once again on the run after he escaped from custody, KSTU reported.

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, was labeled as a person of interest in a murder case and was previously seen in Corinne, Utah in early June.

Though he was previously named only as a person of interest, The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office called him a suspect.

More than two weeks after Utah officials began looking for Mobley, he was located and taken into custody in Lincoln County, Montana.

Now, the search for Mobley is back on after he escaped from custody during transport from Lincoln County to another destination.

Officials reported that on Sunday at 9:58 a.m., a neighboring county was taking Mobley through Sanders County, Montana when he removed his own handcuffs and ankle shackles and ran away.

He escaped custody near the Plains Town Pump and is still on the run, local officials reported.

Deputies and officers have been "actively searching" for Mobley since his escape but so far, haven't been able to find him.

"In these situations, there are a lot of moving parts and it can't be done immediately," Montana officials explained. "Please know that deputies and other officers from various agencies are out looking still. In these situations sometimes these people find a place to hunker down (hideout) until dark and start moving again."

Officials warn that residents should not approach Mobley and should consider him dangerous. They urged everyone to lock up their homes and vehicles until he is found.

Mobley is described as standing six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a light-colored t-shirt, camo pants, a baseball hat, boots and a black coat.

