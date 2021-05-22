vigil

Elementary principal murder victim remembered by friends at Texas City vigil

EMBED <>More Videos

Elementary principal murder victim remembered by friends at vigil

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Colleagues, friends and crime victim advocates gathered outside of a Texas City elementary school Friday to remember a principal who was the victim of murder-suicide earlier this month.

Erica Allen was shot to death on May 12 by her estranged husband before he took his own life, police said.

The vigil outside Heights Elementary School Friday was organized by Gina Matthews, a Texas City crime victims advocate.

The remembrance event included Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady and district administrator Nathan Jackson.

Jackson was Allen's predecessor at the school and will step back into his former role to lead the school in the interim.

Attendees wore red Heights Elementary T-shirts and displayed messages of prayers written on cut-out angels.

A sign on a school wall featured a portion of Psalm 121 -- "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord."

RELATED: League City couple in murder-suicide identified as school leaders from Texas City and Spring ISDs

GET HELP: If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click HAWC's live chat to reach an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas cityvigilwoman killedprincipalmurder suicide
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
1 of 3 killed while at work was a leukemia survivor, family says
Man accused of killing wife in Katy neighborhood faces judge
TikTok star shot in CA movie theater dies after days on life support
Body found confirmed to be missing Houston tattoo artist
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News