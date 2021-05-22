Elementary principal murder victim remembered by friends at Texas City vigil

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Colleagues, friends and crime victim advocates gathered outside of a Texas City elementary school Friday to remember a principal who was the victim of murder-suicide earlier this month.
Erica Allen was shot to death on May 12 by her estranged husband before he took his own life, police said.
The vigil outside Heights Elementary School Friday was organized by Gina Matthews, a Texas City crime victims advocate.
The remembrance event included Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady and district administrator Nathan Jackson.
Jackson was Allen's predecessor at the school and will step back into his former role to lead the school in the interim.
Attendees wore red Heights Elementary T-shirts and displayed messages of prayers written on cut-out angels.
A sign on a school wall featured a portion of Psalm 121 -- "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord."
