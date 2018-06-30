EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3459068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One family wants you to know about the dangers of lithium button batteries and children swallowing them.

An Indianapolis mother has a warning for other parents after her baby choked to death on a balloon.Katie Chamberlain and her four boys were filling up water balloons last month when her 9-month-old son Justin accidentally swallowed one.Chamberlain said Justin started to turn blue, so she rushed over to give him CPR but it was too late."It was just so fast. I couldn't even get to him fast enough before the balloon was gone and he couldn't breathe anymore," Chamberlain saidDoctors say balloons are one of the most deadly choking hazards for children.