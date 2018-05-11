HEALTH & FITNESS

Child hospitalized after swallowing common toy battery

EMBED </>More Videos

One family wants you to know about the dangers of lithium button batteries and children swallowing them. (KTRK)

VERNON, Connecticut --
The toddler's parents have a warning for other families after a button battery landed the 18-month-old in the emergency room.

The lithium button batteries are common in toys and other household items, like watches. If swallowed, the small batteries produce a powerful electrical charge that can cause burns.

The family of 18-month-old Cameron Soto found that out the hard way.

In December 2017, when Cameron was playing with his toys, his mother Marissa Soto realized there was something wrong and took him to the ER.

"We were waiting, he was getting worse," Soto said to WTIC-TV. "When they told me it looks like a button battery, I started screaming because I knew."

The batteries are particularly dangerous because they're small enough to swallow without choking. They can then cause burns in the digestive system.

Cameron had the battery surgically removed but a lot of damage was already done.

"The battery had burned his esophagus and he was swollen from the bottom of his brain to the top of his heart," said Soto.

Cameron was intubated for two and a half months. He still wears a tract and doctors say it is unclear if that will be permanent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbatteryburn injurieschildrensafetyConnecticut
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mother donates part of liver to save her daughter's life
Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator who lost voice to ALS gets it back
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
Passenger killed when pickup flips wildly near Clear Lake
1 hurt, 1 in detained in shooting at high school in California
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
Show More
Finding Rosemary
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Expect traffic delays if you're driving toward these 3 spots
Houston's worst accident happened 42 years ago today
PHOTOS: Let's play a game of 'Match the mom'
More News