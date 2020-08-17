Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the shooting occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.
HAPPENING NOW: SHOOTING SCENE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 16, 2020
Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.
The victim was shot while sitting in her vehicle with her son. pic.twitter.com/zYwo4ZaEFU
Police are searching for the suspect, who is being described as a Black man armed with an AR-15 style rifle.
The cause of the shooting remains unknown.
The victim has not yet been identified.