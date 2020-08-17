Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot while sitting in her car with her son Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to deputy constables.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the shooting occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.



Police are searching for the suspect, who is being described as a Black man armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown.

The victim has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotwoman injuredshootingmother attackedactive shooterinvestigationchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene
Neighbor caught after missionaries stabbed in home invasion
3 men wanted in connection with fatal bar shooting
Texas investigating high rate of positive COVID-19 tests
Man involved in road rage beating sought by authorities
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after major crash
Conroe man identified as lake drowning victim
Show More
Universities shed jobs in preparation for financial hit
Landry's wants to help you cook at home with new meal kits
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
4 Baytown family members killed in west Texas crash
Search canceled for missing Houston man
More TOP STORIES News