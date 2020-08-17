Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.

HAPPENING NOW: SHOOTING SCENE



Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.



The victim was shot while sitting in her vehicle with her son. pic.twitter.com/zYwo4ZaEFU — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot while sitting in her car with her son Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to deputy constables.According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the shooting occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.Police are searching for the suspect, who is being described as a Black man armed with an AR-15 style rifle.The cause of the shooting remains unknown.The victim has not yet been identified.