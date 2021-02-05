child death

Mother of boy found dead on Galveston beach in 2017 gets life in prison

By
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found on a beach in Galveston a little over three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to a news release issued by the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Rebecca Suzanne Rivera, the mother of Jayden Alexander Lopez, who was nicknamed "Little Jacob", was convicted of injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury after a 7-day trial that ended on Thursday.

The boy's body was discovered on East Beach in Galveston in October 2017. Trial evidence showed that Rivera and her girlfriend brought Jayden's body to Galveston after he died in Houston.

Rivera and her girlfriend, Dania Amezquita Gomez, reportedly dumped his body in the water off East Beach, where it was discovered a day later.

Officials said Rivera admitted in a pre-trial statement that she hit her child with "anything she could find when she became frustrated" with Gomez.

Gomez, who is also charged with injury to a child, testified against Rivera as part of a plea deal.

Authorities said the boy's body showed evidence of scarring from being beaten with hangers. He also had cigarette burns all over his back, ligature marks on his wrists and ankles, and numerous blunt force trauma injuries.

A doctor with the University of Texas Medical Branch - Pediatrics Division said the boy was also severely malnourished, was emaciated and had pneumonia. Officials said the medical examiner was not able to testify to a specific cause of death.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Shawhan and Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office's Special Victims Unit.

Shawhan told the jury before the announcement of Rivera's punishment, "you can't rehabilitate evil."

"This defendant earned every day of a life sentence," he continued, according to the news release.

Rivera will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestongalveston countychildrenchild deathjailchildren injuriesmother arrestedmother chargedprison
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
Aunt says family tried reporting abuse before boy's death
Houston police searching for answers in death of 5-year-old
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Healthy 16-month-old battled COVID-19 complications for weeks
A cold rain Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
Teen musician battling Leukemia gets surprise of a lifetime
Biden more popular in Texas than Abbott, poll shows
Show More
Data shows which neighborhoods have more access to vaccine
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
I-45 project may displace families in 1,079 homes, study shows
Houston Indian community praises farmers' unity amid unrests
Over 400 jobs available now in the Mahatma Gandhi District
More TOP STORIES News