Mom sentenced to 40 years for beating her daughter to death and lying about it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Athat her 5-year-old daughter fell to her death from an apartment balcony was sentenced to 40 years for beating the girl to death, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday."Children are the most vulnerable and most innocent victims that we see in the criminal justice system, and a parent's duty is to protect them, not violently beat them," Ogg said.Andrea Webb, 24, pleaded guilty in September to the first-degree felony of injury to a child, which carries the same punishment range as a murder charge, five years to life in prison, and asked that her punishment be determined by a judge. The judge sentenced her on Wednesday.Webb originally called police to her apartment on March 9, 2019, saying her daughter, Samantha Bell, had fallen to her death from the second-story balcony. When police asked why the girl was bruised all over her body, Webb admitted that she lied and made up the story because she was scared that she might be charged with murder.Authorities say Webb admitted that she had repeatedly beaten the girl with belts and made her sit against the wall for hours at a time and would beat her if she could not do the "wall sits."Webb and her boyfriend, Devon Gibson, were arrested. Gibson's case is still pending.Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, who prosecuted the case, said the sentence was justice for the young victim."This physical abuse went on for a long period of time and didn't just happen on one day," Sawtelle said.He added that the girl died from a compilation of repeated blunt-force injuries."The little girl's body just couldn't take it anymore," Sawtelle said.