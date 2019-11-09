Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that killed 3-year-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed when his mother, who authorities say was intoxicated, slammed into a barrier.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Mykawa Road around 5:45 a.m.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was said to be driving in the direction of her home from her child's father's home with her 8-year old and 3-year old sons.

Police say the woman was going between 40 and 55 mph when she went up on the median of Mykawa Road and struck the barrier over the creek.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said a preliminary test done at the hospital indicated the woman's blood alcohol level was about three times the legal limit.

The 3-year-old died at the hospital. Officers say he was in a car seat, but they do not believe it was the right size for the child.

The 8-year old boy has a broken femur and is expected to survive, according to police.

The mother was also severely injured and is currently in surgery. She is being charged with felony murder and intoxication assault.

Teare said others could be charged in this case. They plan to find out where the woman got so intoxicated.

