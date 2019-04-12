Most risky places to use your debit card

By Tonya Simpson
Those who prefer using debit over credit should pay close attention to the types of places they are choosing to swipe.

Debit card fraud can happen almost anywhere, but there are some places that are more likely to be targeted by thieves.

Consumer finance company Bankrate said outdoor ATMs and gas stations are easily accessible day and night so they are prime targets for thieves looking to install skimming devices.

That is when someone puts a machine that can read card numbers over or inside the real card slot. Debit card users should also take caution at restaurants and bars, especially if they can't see where the server is taking the card.

Making online purchases can also put someone at risk, so caution is advised when shopping with a new company.

Experts said using a credit card can offer more protection because they are not linked directly to a bank account. Disputing fraudulent charges is also easier with a credit card.

An even more secure payment option is using a mobile wallet or payment system. When a card is linked to those services they create a virtual credit card number and keep the real one hidden.

Of course, the safest payment option is always cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
thefttroubleshooterscamfraudonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News