Some elementary students have an unexpected day off from classes, after a power pole was damaged by a storm.Katy ISD officials announced Morton Ranch Elementary School would be closed today due to a complete loss of power to the school.In a tweet, the district said a pole that provides power to the school was severely damaged from the storm.