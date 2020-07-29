Teen girl stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend after relationship ended, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A Philadelphia teen is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend on Monday.
Now, her friends, family and community are mourning her loss.
Morgan McCaffery was only 18 years old and planning to start college after graduating high school.
"She always knew what to do, everyone would go to Morgan," said a classmate and friend of McCaffery.
In announcing the tragic news on Facebook on Tuesday, Nazareth Academy High School said in part: "Morgan was a light to those whom she encountered. Just recently during the opening weeks of the pandemic, Morgan organized, assembled and distributed care packages to nurses at Abington Hospital. It was not uncommon for Morgan to put others first."
"She just always wanted to help us, and put everybody before herself," said Jenn Giampaolo, another classmate and friend.
Friends said McCaffery was looking forward to starting a new journey in college.
"She was even taking summer classes. She was just excited for her future," said Isabella Kala'i.
McCaffery's ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Gilbert Newton III, has been charged with her murder.
McCaffery was found dead around 8:15 a.m. next to her running car at a train station.
Investigators said McCaffery recently broke off a year-long relationship with Newton and the pair were at the train station to discuss their relationship.
Around 10 a.m., officers went to Newton's home in Philadelphia where authorities said he was found sitting in bloody clothing.
"A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic."
An autopsy revealed that McCaffery died after suffering more than 30 stab and slash wounds.
The entire community felt the same sense of shock and rallied around the McCaffery family, donating more than $35,000 for funeral expenses.
"Everybody just loves Morgan and we're all just trying to come together and we want to honor her the best way possible," said Jenna Giampaolo.
Newton is being charged with first degree murder, third degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.
He is being held without bail.
