Texas City's Moore Memorial Public Library adapts to changing times

TEXAS CITY (KTRK) -- Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City has occupied its current space since the 1960s. It underwent its second big renovation last year, and hosted a big grand opening earlier in 2020.The new library was open for a little more than a month, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the library was forced to close its doors."We spent that time learning how to do virtual programs, researching the best practices for libraries and COVID, and learning how to reopen safely," said library director Luke Alvey-Henderson.Once the library reopened, much of the furniture was placed in storage, computers were taken out of commission, and sanitizer and masks can be found throughout the facility.Those weren't the only changes at Moore Memorial Public Library."We also had to change how we do our programming," said Alvey-Henderson. "While we were closed, we did virtual story times, virtual teen outreach, and virtual adult outreach."Since the library reopened, they have weekly craft packs for kids who live in Texas City. Children are able to stop by the library, pick up a bag containing all required materials, and then go home to assemble the craft. They can win prizes if they post their craft on Moore Memorial's social media pages.Additionally, the library is doing summer reading programs for kids, teens, and adults. Anyone who completes the required number of books is also eligible for prizes, which include toys for kids, and gift cards to local businesses for teens and adults."Normally, we give gift cards to a bookstore," Alvey-Henderson said. "This year, with the way the economy is taking a hit, we decided to do $30 gift cards to local businesses."These programs are only available to residents of Texas City.For more information on Moore Memorial Public Library, including how they can help you with Census and citizenship information, visit TexasCity-Library.org.