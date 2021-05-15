Montgomery County man accused of shooting neighbor's dog for defecating in his yard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog after their neighbor reportedly admitted to shooting the pet for defecating on his yard.On March 10, Montgomery County deputies responded to a "cruelty to animal" call in the 1500 block of Queen Elizabeth Court. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a family's black Labrador retriever had been shot.The dog's owner told authorities that he and a witness heard what they thought was a gunshot nearby and found the family's pet laying in the driveway. The owner said that when he approached the dog, he was met by his neighbor, Rolf Meier, who reportedly admitted to shooting the animal for defecating on his yard.In a release, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Meier later told the deputies what happened.The dog died before its owners could take it to the vet and, instead, was taken to the Texas A&M Veterinary Laboratory for a necropsy.The necropsy confirmed the dog died as a result of the gunshot.Meier was arrested on May 7 on an animal cruelty charge. He was taken to the Montgomery County jail and is being held on a $3,000 bond.