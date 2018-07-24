Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters in Townsend, Delaware out of hospital

TOWNSEND, Del. --
The New Jersey woman who survived a crash that killed her husband and four daughters in Delaware has been released from the hospital.

53-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag, of Teaneck, N.J., was being treated at Christiana Hospital following the July 6 crash on Route1 in Townsend, Del.


The van she and her family members were riding in was struck by a pickup truck that had swerved out of the southbound lanes and went across the grassy median.

The victims, 61-year-old Audie Trinidad, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison were pronounced dead at the scene.

The girls were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

The pickup truck, driven by 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard of East New Market, Maryland, also hit a car driven by 24-year-old Brian Kern of Bethlehem, Pa. Both Hubbard and Kern survived, as did a passenger in Hubbard's truck.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with this crash.

In an interview with Action News, Kern said the crash scene looked like a "war scene."

"Out of the corner of my left eye, I see this F-350 truck wildly swerving in the median through the grass, and I knew it was coming right for us," Kern said.

DelDOT says it will install cable barriers on Route 1 between Odessa and Smyrna to prevent future wrong-way crashes.

Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

Vigil held for father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash.

